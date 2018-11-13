506 PALISADES BEACH Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

Spectacular, updated and exquisite contemporary on the beach! Head on ocean views from almost every room, stunning sunsets, large grassy yard and pool, fabulous for entertaining with the quintessential California indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Enter to a private, gated inner courtyard and leave your cares behind, inviting the exhale! Large chef's kitchen, step down living room, formal dining room, and den all open to outside. Master suite compared to none with two en-suite bathrooms, walk-in closets, and a balcony. 6 bedrooms in the Main house plus a two-bedroom, two-bath detached guest house. Just bring your toothbrush and wake up to sunrises on the beach!