Santa Monica, CA
506 PALISADES BEACH Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

506 PALISADES BEACH Road

506 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

506 Pacific Coast Highway, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Spectacular, updated and exquisite contemporary on the beach! Head on ocean views from almost every room, stunning sunsets, large grassy yard and pool, fabulous for entertaining with the quintessential California indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Enter to a private, gated inner courtyard and leave your cares behind, inviting the exhale! Large chef's kitchen, step down living room, formal dining room, and den all open to outside. Master suite compared to none with two en-suite bathrooms, walk-in closets, and a balcony. 6 bedrooms in the Main house plus a two-bedroom, two-bath detached guest house. Just bring your toothbrush and wake up to sunrises on the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 PALISADES BEACH Road have any available units?
506 PALISADES BEACH Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 506 PALISADES BEACH Road have?
Some of 506 PALISADES BEACH Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 PALISADES BEACH Road currently offering any rent specials?
506 PALISADES BEACH Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 PALISADES BEACH Road pet-friendly?
No, 506 PALISADES BEACH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 506 PALISADES BEACH Road offer parking?
Yes, 506 PALISADES BEACH Road does offer parking.
Does 506 PALISADES BEACH Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 PALISADES BEACH Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 PALISADES BEACH Road have a pool?
Yes, 506 PALISADES BEACH Road has a pool.
Does 506 PALISADES BEACH Road have accessible units?
No, 506 PALISADES BEACH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 506 PALISADES BEACH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 PALISADES BEACH Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 506 PALISADES BEACH Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 PALISADES BEACH Road does not have units with air conditioning.
