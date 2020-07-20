3019 3RD Street

Amenities

Iconic award-winning Bill Brantley architectural~located in coveted Ocean Park. The sophisticated 2-bed beach condo is ideal indoor/outdoor SoCal living w/expansive private wrap-around patios, lush landscaping, integrated outdoor heating & zen fountain. A true oasis, enjoy the fresh ocean breezes & awe-inspiring colorful westerly sunsets. The home is fully-furnished for the most discerning~clientele. An open-concept floor plan: gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinetry, dining room w/angular shelved walls & large living area are all light-filled. The master bedroom w/custom closets & spa-style bath features marble dual vanity, jetted tub & separate shower. Both bedrooms open to the large wrap-around outdoor spaces. Eco-friendly living with maid service. An additional guest bath, in-unit laundry area, beautiful Bamboo flooring, & gated parking. Steps to everything Westside living has to offer: surf & sand, exquisite shopping, dining on Main St, Abbot Kinney. Available short & long term.