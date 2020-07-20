All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 3019 3RD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
3019 3RD Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 10:00 PM

3019 3RD Street

3019 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Ocean Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3019 3rd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
hot tub
Iconic award-winning Bill Brantley architectural~located in coveted Ocean Park. The sophisticated 2-bed beach condo is ideal indoor/outdoor SoCal living w/expansive private wrap-around patios, lush landscaping, integrated outdoor heating & zen fountain. A true oasis, enjoy the fresh ocean breezes & awe-inspiring colorful westerly sunsets. The home is fully-furnished for the most discerning~clientele. An open-concept floor plan: gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinetry, dining room w/angular shelved walls & large living area are all light-filled. The master bedroom w/custom closets & spa-style bath features marble dual vanity, jetted tub & separate shower. Both bedrooms open to the large wrap-around outdoor spaces. Eco-friendly living with maid service. An additional guest bath, in-unit laundry area, beautiful Bamboo flooring, & gated parking. Steps to everything Westside living has to offer: surf & sand, exquisite shopping, dining on Main St, Abbot Kinney. Available short & long term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 3RD Street have any available units?
3019 3RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 3019 3RD Street have?
Some of 3019 3RD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 3RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
3019 3RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 3RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 3019 3RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 3019 3RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 3019 3RD Street offers parking.
Does 3019 3RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3019 3RD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 3RD Street have a pool?
No, 3019 3RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 3019 3RD Street have accessible units?
No, 3019 3RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 3RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3019 3RD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3019 3RD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3019 3RD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
NMS Pacifico
1445 9th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPalmdale, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles