2620 HIGHLAND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage yoga

Set back off the street in a gated three-unit complex, this architectural gem offers the ultimate beach lifestyle. City parking got you down? No worries here, you have a private, spacious two-car garage! Meander the path to your unit where you encounter a lush, private patio featuring Saltillo tiles and lush planters that provide both shade and privacy, perfect for morning meditation or yoga or for entertaining guests. The master suite is spacious and opens out to the patio area. The second bedroom and bathroom are also on the first floor. Take the stairs up to the main level where you have a roomy and bright living room that flows to a spacious deck, a generous dining area and recently remodeled kitchen with top of the line stainless appliances combine to make an entertainer's delight. Looking for some space to be creative or have a home office? Check out the third floor loft with a small balcony where you can take in the view of the surrounding city and the ocean. Come explore before