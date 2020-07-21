All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

2620 HIGHLAND Avenue

2620 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2620 Highland Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
yoga
Set back off the street in a gated three-unit complex, this architectural gem offers the ultimate beach lifestyle. City parking got you down? No worries here, you have a private, spacious two-car garage! Meander the path to your unit where you encounter a lush, private patio featuring Saltillo tiles and lush planters that provide both shade and privacy, perfect for morning meditation or yoga or for entertaining guests. The master suite is spacious and opens out to the patio area. The second bedroom and bathroom are also on the first floor. Take the stairs up to the main level where you have a roomy and bright living room that flows to a spacious deck, a generous dining area and recently remodeled kitchen with top of the line stainless appliances combine to make an entertainer's delight. Looking for some space to be creative or have a home office? Check out the third floor loft with a small balcony where you can take in the view of the surrounding city and the ocean. Come explore before

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 HIGHLAND Avenue have any available units?
2620 HIGHLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2620 HIGHLAND Avenue have?
Some of 2620 HIGHLAND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 HIGHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2620 HIGHLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 HIGHLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2620 HIGHLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2620 HIGHLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2620 HIGHLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 2620 HIGHLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 HIGHLAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 HIGHLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 2620 HIGHLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2620 HIGHLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2620 HIGHLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 HIGHLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 HIGHLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2620 HIGHLAND Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2620 HIGHLAND Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
