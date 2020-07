Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

An ocean-facing townhouse with great views and light just a few blocks from Main St and the beach. Includes a private double garage with direct access to the unit. Downstairs is a spacious living-dining area with powder room, an updated kitchen and a large balcony. Upstairs is a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a full bath. There is also a second bedroom with stairs leading to a finished loft, perfect for an office or additional bedroom. Just blocks from Main St and the beach!