Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Charming, unique 1BR/1BA perched on the hill in Ocean Park. Light and bright private rear unit with hardwood floors throughout and wood burning fireplace. Outdoor patio, shared rear yard with built-in BBQ pit and mature foliage. Laundry on site. One car parking next to the unit. Wonderful residential neighborhood close to Main Street shops, restaurants and the beach!