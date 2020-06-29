All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:26 PM

2513 3RD Street

2513 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2513 3rd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Stunning craftsman 3 Bed/3 Bath home has ocean views and an additional 1,200 Sq Ft detached studio. Enter the home into a spacious living room with wall to wall windows and abundant natural light. The living room opens up to a dining area complete with a custom stained glass window. The bright kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a large center island. Upstairs, enjoy ocean views from the bright master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, ample closet space, & an ensuite bathroom. The upstairs guest bedroom is very spacious, with vaulted ceilings and built ins for extra storage. The downstairs guest bedroom can also function as an office, and has floor to ceiling built-ins. This is a special home, with custom finishes and built-ins throughout made with wood from the lot's original 1895 bungalow. Located in the desirable Ocean Park neighborhood and just a short walk to the beach and Main St, this home is a coastal dream.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 3RD Street have any available units?
2513 3RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2513 3RD Street have?
Some of 2513 3RD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 3RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
2513 3RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 3RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 2513 3RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2513 3RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 2513 3RD Street offers parking.
Does 2513 3RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2513 3RD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 3RD Street have a pool?
No, 2513 3RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 2513 3RD Street have accessible units?
No, 2513 3RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 3RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2513 3RD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2513 3RD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2513 3RD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
