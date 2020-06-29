2513 3RD Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Stunning craftsman 3 Bed/3 Bath home has ocean views and an additional 1,200 Sq Ft detached studio. Enter the home into a spacious living room with wall to wall windows and abundant natural light. The living room opens up to a dining area complete with a custom stained glass window. The bright kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a large center island. Upstairs, enjoy ocean views from the bright master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, ample closet space, & an ensuite bathroom. The upstairs guest bedroom is very spacious, with vaulted ceilings and built ins for extra storage. The downstairs guest bedroom can also function as an office, and has floor to ceiling built-ins. This is a special home, with custom finishes and built-ins throughout made with wood from the lot's original 1895 bungalow. Located in the desirable Ocean Park neighborhood and just a short walk to the beach and Main St, this home is a coastal dream.