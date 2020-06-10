All apartments in Santa Monica
2450 28TH Street
2450 28TH Street

2450 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2450 28th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SUNSET PARK STUNNING "Fully or Partial Furnished" or "Unfurnished" upgraded/updated 1928 Spanish Casa re~designed by Architect Mark Billy. Original wdn beams in living room and arched doorways highlight this property's "Old World Charm with Modern Luxury." Windows throughout the house maximize the light and ocean breezes. Clerestory windows in "Master Bedroom" provide a view of the stars at night. New central Air, refinished hard wood floors with a wood~burning/gas fireplace. Newer gas Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher. Fully enclosed grassy yard-open the french doors for great indoor/outdoor entertaining. Street lined with Pepper Trees. Sought~after Santa Mo/ Malibu School Dist. 2 blocks from Starbucks, restaurants, shops and Clover Park. Trader Joes, Whole Foods 365, weekly Farmers Mrkt. 2 ml from Beach, Pier, Bergamot Station, Third Street Promenade. Available now!! EASY TO SHOW!! Some items could be diff from photos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 28TH Street have any available units?
2450 28TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2450 28TH Street have?
Some of 2450 28TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 28TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2450 28TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 28TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2450 28TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2450 28TH Street offer parking?
No, 2450 28TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 2450 28TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2450 28TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 28TH Street have a pool?
No, 2450 28TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2450 28TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2450 28TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 28TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2450 28TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2450 28TH Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2450 28TH Street has units with air conditioning.
