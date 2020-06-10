2450 28TH Street

Amenities

SUNSET PARK STUNNING "Fully or Partial Furnished" or "Unfurnished" upgraded/updated 1928 Spanish Casa re~designed by Architect Mark Billy. Original wdn beams in living room and arched doorways highlight this property's "Old World Charm with Modern Luxury." Windows throughout the house maximize the light and ocean breezes. Clerestory windows in "Master Bedroom" provide a view of the stars at night. New central Air, refinished hard wood floors with a wood~burning/gas fireplace. Newer gas Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher. Fully enclosed grassy yard-open the french doors for great indoor/outdoor entertaining. Street lined with Pepper Trees. Sought~after Santa Mo/ Malibu School Dist. 2 blocks from Starbucks, restaurants, shops and Clover Park. Trader Joes, Whole Foods 365, weekly Farmers Mrkt. 2 ml from Beach, Pier, Bergamot Station, Third Street Promenade. Available now!! EASY TO SHOW!! Some items could be diff from photos