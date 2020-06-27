All apartments in Santa Monica
2438 5TH Street
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM

2438 5TH Street

2438 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2438 5th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Santa Monica 1920's Charming California Bunglow! Enjoy living 5 blocks from the beach. Completely remodeled this 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom charmer is located in the heart of Santa Monica. A Stone's throw from everything chic and hip on Main street and downtown Santa Monica. Relax in the grassy front yard or entertain guests on the private beautifully landscaped back patio. This bright and cheery home has been lovingly cared for and still maintains it's original integrity and most importantly it's historical charm! Don't miss this one - it's a treasure!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2438 5TH Street have any available units?
2438 5TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2438 5TH Street have?
Some of 2438 5TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2438 5TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2438 5TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2438 5TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2438 5TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2438 5TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2438 5TH Street offers parking.
Does 2438 5TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2438 5TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2438 5TH Street have a pool?
No, 2438 5TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2438 5TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2438 5TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2438 5TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2438 5TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2438 5TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2438 5TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
