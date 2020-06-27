All apartments in Santa Monica
228 Idaho Avenue
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:54 PM

228 Idaho Avenue

228 Idaho Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

228 Idaho Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Fresh Painted
*Wood flooring
*Laminated kitchen floor
*Stove and refrigerator
*Wood blinds
*Glass shower doors
*Wall Heater
*On-site Laundry

Please contact Eric Martinez at 323-710-930 to schedule a viewing (I work great with text) or for your convenience, visit us at:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/968924?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,575, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,575, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Idaho Avenue have any available units?
228 Idaho Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 228 Idaho Avenue have?
Some of 228 Idaho Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Idaho Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
228 Idaho Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Idaho Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 Idaho Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 228 Idaho Avenue offer parking?
No, 228 Idaho Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 228 Idaho Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Idaho Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Idaho Avenue have a pool?
No, 228 Idaho Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 228 Idaho Avenue have accessible units?
No, 228 Idaho Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Idaho Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 Idaho Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Idaho Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Idaho Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
