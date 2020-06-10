All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
219 CALIFORNIA Avenue
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

219 CALIFORNIA Avenue

219 California Avenue · No Longer Available
Santa Monica
Wilshire-Montana
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

219 California Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Situated two blocks from Ocean Avenue, this top floor two-bedroom modern Architectural offers 14-foot barreled ceilings, direct elevator access, Viking appliances, new bamboo flooring, imported Italian cabinetry, a steam shower, Carrara marble countertops, gas fireplace, and no common walls. The wrap-around patio is perfect for outdoor living and entertaining with family and friends. Additional amenities include central air and heat, laundry in unit and two gated parking spaces. Just moments to the beach, Montana Avenue, the Promenade, and all the amazing cafes and restaurants that Santa Monica has to offer, 219 California Avenue awaits you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 CALIFORNIA Avenue have any available units?
219 CALIFORNIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 219 CALIFORNIA Avenue have?
Some of 219 CALIFORNIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 CALIFORNIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
219 CALIFORNIA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 CALIFORNIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 219 CALIFORNIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 219 CALIFORNIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 219 CALIFORNIA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 219 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 CALIFORNIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 CALIFORNIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 219 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 219 CALIFORNIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 219 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 219 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 CALIFORNIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 219 CALIFORNIA Avenue has units with air conditioning.
