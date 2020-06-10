Amenities

Situated two blocks from Ocean Avenue, this top floor two-bedroom modern Architectural offers 14-foot barreled ceilings, direct elevator access, Viking appliances, new bamboo flooring, imported Italian cabinetry, a steam shower, Carrara marble countertops, gas fireplace, and no common walls. The wrap-around patio is perfect for outdoor living and entertaining with family and friends. Additional amenities include central air and heat, laundry in unit and two gated parking spaces. Just moments to the beach, Montana Avenue, the Promenade, and all the amazing cafes and restaurants that Santa Monica has to offer, 219 California Avenue awaits you.