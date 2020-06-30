All apartments in Santa Monica
1928 18TH Street

1928 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1928 18th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Highly sought after location in the heart of Santa Monica. This spacious two bedroom bungalow has been completely renovated with tasteful finishes. The large living area features newly refinished hardwood floors and ample space to dine and lounge. Updated kitchen with tile floors, granite counter tops and brand new stainless steel appliances. Two spacious bedrooms with large closets offer plenty of storage space. In unit washer and dryer. Unit includes two parking permits for street parking on a quaint street. Walking distance from SMC and other retail/shops. Easy freeway access on a quiet street in the heart of Santa Monica. A must see! Also available furnished, and with all utilities included for $3,500/mo. One covered parking space available for an additional $250/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 18TH Street have any available units?
1928 18TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1928 18TH Street have?
Some of 1928 18TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 18TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1928 18TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 18TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1928 18TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1928 18TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1928 18TH Street offers parking.
Does 1928 18TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1928 18TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 18TH Street have a pool?
No, 1928 18TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1928 18TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1928 18TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 18TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1928 18TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1928 18TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1928 18TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

