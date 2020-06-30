1928 18TH Street

Amenities

Highly sought after location in the heart of Santa Monica. This spacious two bedroom bungalow has been completely renovated with tasteful finishes. The large living area features newly refinished hardwood floors and ample space to dine and lounge. Updated kitchen with tile floors, granite counter tops and brand new stainless steel appliances. Two spacious bedrooms with large closets offer plenty of storage space. In unit washer and dryer. Unit includes two parking permits for street parking on a quaint street. Walking distance from SMC and other retail/shops. Easy freeway access on a quiet street in the heart of Santa Monica. A must see! Also available furnished, and with all utilities included for $3,500/mo. One covered parking space available for an additional $250/mo.