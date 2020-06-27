1908 20TH ST E

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking

LOVELY GARDEN APARTMENT WITH 1 SHARED WALL ONLY!

NOTE: No laundry on site (Fluff and fold apps like Rinse are your friend). Parking is permit street parking.

Is this really happening? It is. This house-like 1B/1B in a too-cute building with grassy outdoor space on a to-die-for residential street, minutes from the beach - is the cozy and cute home you?ve been looking for. It has shared outdoor space for sitting and enjoying your morning coffee, and no neighbors heard walking above you or to annoy below you!

Close to, not just the sand and waves of the beach, but Santa Monica college, the goodies of 3rd Street Promenade and oodles of public transportation like the new Expo metro. Oh and Whole Foods 365 is a block away - ooh la la, this is some first class real estate. And it could be yours, if you act fast!

Sorry, no dogs (cat ok), and no on-site laundry or parking (but apply for street permit parking/guest passes through city!).



One year lease; security deposit = 1 mo\'s rent

To move in: 1st month\'s rent + security deposit

Cat ok with add?l deposit and pet rent

Sorry, no dogs and no smoking

Owner pays water/trash

Available NOW