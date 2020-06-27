All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1908 20TH ST E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1908 20TH ST E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1908 20TH ST E

1908 20th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pico
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1908 20th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOVELY GARDEN APARTMENT WITH 1 SHARED WALL ONLY!
NOTE: No laundry on site (Fluff and fold apps like Rinse are your friend). Parking is permit street parking.
Is this really happening? It is. This house-like 1B/1B in a too-cute building with grassy outdoor space on a to-die-for residential street, minutes from the beach - is the cozy and cute home you?ve been looking for. It has shared outdoor space for sitting and enjoying your morning coffee, and no neighbors heard walking above you or to annoy below you!
Close to, not just the sand and waves of the beach, but Santa Monica college, the goodies of 3rd Street Promenade and oodles of public transportation like the new Expo metro. Oh and Whole Foods 365 is a block away - ooh la la, this is some first class real estate. And it could be yours, if you act fast!
Sorry, no dogs (cat ok), and no on-site laundry or parking (but apply for street permit parking/guest passes through city!).

One year lease; security deposit = 1 mo\'s rent
To move in: 1st month\'s rent + security deposit
Cat ok with add?l deposit and pet rent
Sorry, no dogs and no smoking
Owner pays water/trash
Available NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 20TH ST E have any available units?
1908 20TH ST E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
Is 1908 20TH ST E currently offering any rent specials?
1908 20TH ST E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 20TH ST E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1908 20TH ST E is pet friendly.
Does 1908 20TH ST E offer parking?
Yes, 1908 20TH ST E offers parking.
Does 1908 20TH ST E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 20TH ST E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 20TH ST E have a pool?
No, 1908 20TH ST E does not have a pool.
Does 1908 20TH ST E have accessible units?
No, 1908 20TH ST E does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 20TH ST E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 20TH ST E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1908 20TH ST E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1908 20TH ST E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles