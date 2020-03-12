All apartments in Santa Monica
1846 9TH Street

1846 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1846 9th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is a beautifully completely remodeled two-bedroom two-bathroom Town Home located 9 blocks from the beach. The Town Home is located in a 5-unit building. The first floor includes 1/4 bathroom, large open living room, kitchen, and a large sliding door that allows you access to patio. All of the appliances are brand-new stainless-steel. The second floor includes the master bedroom with a large sliding door that allows you to sit in an outdoor private deck. The bedroom also includes a walk-in closet with customized built in shelves, high ceilings and recess lights. In addition, there is a washer and dryer in the common walk way area. The second bedroom includes high ceilings and recess lighting. There is a large closet with custom built shelves in it for plenty of storage. Full bathroom is located upstairs and has divided sink and shower areas. This unit will not disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1846 9TH Street have any available units?
1846 9TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1846 9TH Street have?
Some of 1846 9TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1846 9TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1846 9TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1846 9TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1846 9TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1846 9TH Street offer parking?
No, 1846 9TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 1846 9TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1846 9TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1846 9TH Street have a pool?
No, 1846 9TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1846 9TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1846 9TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1846 9TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1846 9TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1846 9TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1846 9TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
