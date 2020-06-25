1839 Euclid

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must see! Beautiful apartment in a quiet neighborhood in Santa Monica. Completely remodeled! The unit is Large and bright and open with a demi bar separating the kitchen and living room. New modern light wood flooring throughout. The living room is bright and open. The kitchen is entirely updated with new cabinets that offer plenty of cupboard space and dark accented stone countertops. A sleek backsplash adds flair and character. Stainless steel appliances are all included. The bathroom is contemporary with gray stone tiles and a large standing glass shower. The bedroom has a ceiling fan and sliding mirror closet. There is a bonus room in the back perfect for a small office or kids room with a separate entrance. There are built-in closets in the hallways for extra storage. This unit is in a beautifully kept gated building, close to major freeways and a little over a mile to the beach. In walking distance to Santa Monica City College. Street parking only. Small pets OK. Washer/Dryer in unit.