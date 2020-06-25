All apartments in Santa Monica
1839 Euclid
1839 Euclid

1839 Euclid Street · No Longer Available
Location

1839 Euclid Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must see! Beautiful apartment in a quiet neighborhood in Santa Monica. Completely remodeled! The unit is Large and bright and open with a demi bar separating the kitchen and living room. New modern light wood flooring throughout. The living room is bright and open. The kitchen is entirely updated with new cabinets that offer plenty of cupboard space and dark accented stone countertops. A sleek backsplash adds flair and character. Stainless steel appliances are all included. The bathroom is contemporary with gray stone tiles and a large standing glass shower. The bedroom has a ceiling fan and sliding mirror closet. There is a bonus room in the back perfect for a small office or kids room with a separate entrance. There are built-in closets in the hallways for extra storage. This unit is in a beautifully kept gated building, close to major freeways and a little over a mile to the beach. In walking distance to Santa Monica City College. Street parking only. Small pets OK. Washer/Dryer in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 Euclid have any available units?
1839 Euclid doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1839 Euclid have?
Some of 1839 Euclid's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1839 Euclid currently offering any rent specials?
1839 Euclid is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 Euclid pet-friendly?
Yes, 1839 Euclid is pet friendly.
Does 1839 Euclid offer parking?
No, 1839 Euclid does not offer parking.
Does 1839 Euclid have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1839 Euclid offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 Euclid have a pool?
No, 1839 Euclid does not have a pool.
Does 1839 Euclid have accessible units?
No, 1839 Euclid does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 Euclid have units with dishwashers?
No, 1839 Euclid does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1839 Euclid have units with air conditioning?
No, 1839 Euclid does not have units with air conditioning.
