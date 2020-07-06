1811 Michigan Ave B

Amenities
Beautiful 1 BD 1 BA - Property Id: 197369
Beautifully remodeled 1 BD 1 BA located in the heart of Santa Monica: Pico District. This unit has all the bells & whistles including:
- Glass shower door with matte finishes
- Custom shower tile design
- Washer & dryer in the unit
- High quality cabinets
- All new stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator (Samsung), Microwave (Samsung), Stove
- Premium hard wood floors
with so much more...
This unit is minutes from the Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica College & UCLA.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197369
Property Id 197369
(RLNE5443194)