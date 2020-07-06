1811 Michigan Ave B

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 1 BD 1 BA - Property Id: 197369



Beautifully remodeled 1 BD 1 BA located in the heart of Santa Monica: Pico District. This unit has all the bells & whistles including:



- Glass shower door with matte finishes

- Custom shower tile design

- Washer & dryer in the unit

- High quality cabinets

- All new stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator (Samsung), Microwave (Samsung), Stove

- Premium hard wood floors



with so much more...



This unit is minutes from the Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica College & UCLA.

