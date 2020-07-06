All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

1811 Michigan Ave B

1811 Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1811 Michigan Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 BD 1 BA - Property Id: 197369

Beautifully remodeled 1 BD 1 BA located in the heart of Santa Monica: Pico District. This unit has all the bells & whistles including:

- Glass shower door with matte finishes
- Custom shower tile design
- Washer & dryer in the unit
- High quality cabinets
- All new stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator (Samsung), Microwave (Samsung), Stove
- Premium hard wood floors

with so much more...

This unit is minutes from the Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica College & UCLA.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197369
Property Id 197369

(RLNE5443194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Michigan Ave B have any available units?
1811 Michigan Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1811 Michigan Ave B have?
Some of 1811 Michigan Ave B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 Michigan Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Michigan Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Michigan Ave B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 Michigan Ave B is pet friendly.
Does 1811 Michigan Ave B offer parking?
No, 1811 Michigan Ave B does not offer parking.
Does 1811 Michigan Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1811 Michigan Ave B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Michigan Ave B have a pool?
No, 1811 Michigan Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 1811 Michigan Ave B have accessible units?
No, 1811 Michigan Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Michigan Ave B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 Michigan Ave B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1811 Michigan Ave B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1811 Michigan Ave B does not have units with air conditioning.

