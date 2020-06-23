1726 Hill Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Artist-designed 3000+ foot home in the residential Sunset Park area of Santa Monica has large master with CA king bed, ensuite bathroom, plus 2 other bedrooms each with queen bed, and additional bath on the second floor. Downstairs is a cooks kitchen with 6 burner Viking stove with griddle, Sub Zero frige, island with microwave, 2 sinks, etc. Handmade table seats 8-10, and looks out on backyard and deck. Kitchen, dining and living are open and connected. Living room has flatscreen TV (one of 3 in the house) with cable. Wireless internet throughout. Additional bedroom or study is downstairs with ensuite bathroom and couch that folds down into an additional bed. Laundry room with washer and dryer.



Price includes once weekly housekeeping and gardener.



reliable renters, please. No parties, no smoking and no pets, please.



House is 2 blocks from great neighborhood grocery as well as several restaurants. 5 minute drive to Whole Foods and other groceries and pharmacies. Walking distance to 2 nice parks.