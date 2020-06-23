All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1726 Hill Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1726 Hill Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1726 Hill Street

1726 Hill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1726 Hill Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Artist-designed 3000+ foot home in the residential Sunset Park area of Santa Monica has large master with CA king bed, ensuite bathroom, plus 2 other bedrooms each with queen bed, and additional bath on the second floor. Downstairs is a cooks kitchen with 6 burner Viking stove with griddle, Sub Zero frige, island with microwave, 2 sinks, etc. Handmade table seats 8-10, and looks out on backyard and deck. Kitchen, dining and living are open and connected. Living room has flatscreen TV (one of 3 in the house) with cable. Wireless internet throughout. Additional bedroom or study is downstairs with ensuite bathroom and couch that folds down into an additional bed. Laundry room with washer and dryer.

Price includes once weekly housekeeping and gardener.

reliable renters, please. No parties, no smoking and no pets, please.

House is 2 blocks from great neighborhood grocery as well as several restaurants. 5 minute drive to Whole Foods and other groceries and pharmacies. Walking distance to 2 nice parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 Hill Street have any available units?
1726 Hill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1726 Hill Street have?
Some of 1726 Hill Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 Hill Street currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Hill Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Hill Street pet-friendly?
No, 1726 Hill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1726 Hill Street offer parking?
No, 1726 Hill Street does not offer parking.
Does 1726 Hill Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1726 Hill Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Hill Street have a pool?
No, 1726 Hill Street does not have a pool.
Does 1726 Hill Street have accessible units?
No, 1726 Hill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Hill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 Hill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1726 Hill Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1726 Hill Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles