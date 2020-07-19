All apartments in Santa Monica
1522 6th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1522 6th Street

1522 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1522 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mid-City

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
elevator
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Downtown Santa Monica isn't only home to tourist attractions like the Third Street Promenade and Santa Monica Pier - it's also a place where affordable Santa Monica apartments can actually be found.With top-notch amenities to boot, 1522 on 6th is a perfect fit for anyone seeking affordable housing!Pick up some wares at the nearby, world-famous Third Street Promenade, enjoy the picturesque bike path along the beach or catch happy hour at one of the bustling bars on Main Street and be home in minutes.Enjoy ideal affordable Santa Monica apartment living at 1522 on 6th!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 6th Street have any available units?
1522 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1522 6th Street have?
Some of 1522 6th Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1522 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1522 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1522 6th Street offer parking?
No, 1522 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1522 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 6th Street have a pool?
No, 1522 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1522 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 1522 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1522 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1522 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
