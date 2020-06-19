1436 20TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Two-Story Townhouse with a private backyard patio. Spacious high ceiling 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, features living room with fireplace and a bright open breakfast nook, as well as an in unit wash and dryer. Two bedrooms upstairs, both have attached full baths and plenty of closest space, skylights and a balcony in the master suite. Unit includes desirable two side by side parking spaces in a secure gated underground garage. Within walking distance of: both UCLA and Saint John's hospitals, the water garden, numerous restaurants, grocery stores, shops and the famous 3rd st. Promenade and the Expo Line. Fabulous school district. 1 year minimum lease, trash and water are paid by owner.