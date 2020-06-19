All apartments in Santa Monica
1436 20TH Street
1436 20TH Street

1436 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1436 20th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two-Story Townhouse with a private backyard patio. Spacious high ceiling 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, features living room with fireplace and a bright open breakfast nook, as well as an in unit wash and dryer. Two bedrooms upstairs, both have attached full baths and plenty of closest space, skylights and a balcony in the master suite. Unit includes desirable two side by side parking spaces in a secure gated underground garage. Within walking distance of: both UCLA and Saint John's hospitals, the water garden, numerous restaurants, grocery stores, shops and the famous 3rd st. Promenade and the Expo Line. Fabulous school district. 1 year minimum lease, trash and water are paid by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 20TH Street have any available units?
1436 20TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1436 20TH Street have?
Some of 1436 20TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 20TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1436 20TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 20TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1436 20TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1436 20TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1436 20TH Street offers parking.
Does 1436 20TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1436 20TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 20TH Street have a pool?
No, 1436 20TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1436 20TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1436 20TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 20TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1436 20TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1436 20TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1436 20TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
