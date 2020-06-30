1131 12th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Have it All!

Lovely one-level corner unit recently refurbished in best Santa Monica location. Spacious, charming, step down living room with fireplace and French doors opening to wrap around balcony. Close distance to Third Street promenade shopping, the Palisades Bluff and trendy eateries. End unit with good light and just one adjoining wall feels like your own home. Master suite with his and hers sinks, tub and shower in private bath and a walk in closet. Second bedroom adjacent to guest bath with sliding doors opening to balcony makes a great office. New carpeting in bedrooms and formal dining area. Kitchen recently updated with granite counters and white cabinets. Laundry in the unit. Gated building. Two tandem parking spaces.