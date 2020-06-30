All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1131 12th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1131 12th Street
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:59 AM

1131 12th Street

1131 12th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1131 12th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Have it All!
Lovely one-level corner unit recently refurbished in best Santa Monica location. Spacious, charming, step down living room with fireplace and French doors opening to wrap around balcony. Close distance to Third Street promenade shopping, the Palisades Bluff and trendy eateries. End unit with good light and just one adjoining wall feels like your own home. Master suite with his and hers sinks, tub and shower in private bath and a walk in closet. Second bedroom adjacent to guest bath with sliding doors opening to balcony makes a great office. New carpeting in bedrooms and formal dining area. Kitchen recently updated with granite counters and white cabinets. Laundry in the unit. Gated building. Two tandem parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 12th Street have any available units?
1131 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1131 12th Street have?
Some of 1131 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1131 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1131 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1131 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1131 12th Street offers parking.
Does 1131 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1131 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 12th Street have a pool?
No, 1131 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1131 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 1131 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles