1033 9TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Also available furnished at $3,600/Mo. Welcome home to this charming single level Mediterranean Style condominium North of Wilshire Blvd! Located few blocks to the world famous Santa Monica beaches, Pier, Shopping and restaurants, lets you relax and live the California life style! Enjoy the spacious living room with tons of natural light and facing the manicured tropical gardens, hardwood floors throughout, coved Ceilings, arched doorways, updated kitchen and large bedroom with a spacious walk-in closet. Tons of original charm, detail and character. Property has new gas lines to all units, new electrical main panels & sub panels, and new roofs in 2016. Lots of closets throughout the unit, inside side by side washer & dryer and electric car charger at the covered one car garage, make this adorable unit even more attractive! No hallways or elevators, feels like a small house!