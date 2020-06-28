All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1033 9TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1033 9TH Street
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:21 AM

1033 9TH Street

1033 9th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1033 9th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Also available furnished at $3,600/Mo. Welcome home to this charming single level Mediterranean Style condominium North of Wilshire Blvd! Located few blocks to the world famous Santa Monica beaches, Pier, Shopping and restaurants, lets you relax and live the California life style! Enjoy the spacious living room with tons of natural light and facing the manicured tropical gardens, hardwood floors throughout, coved Ceilings, arched doorways, updated kitchen and large bedroom with a spacious walk-in closet. Tons of original charm, detail and character. Property has new gas lines to all units, new electrical main panels & sub panels, and new roofs in 2016. Lots of closets throughout the unit, inside side by side washer & dryer and electric car charger at the covered one car garage, make this adorable unit even more attractive! No hallways or elevators, feels like a small house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 9TH Street have any available units?
1033 9TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1033 9TH Street have?
Some of 1033 9TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 9TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1033 9TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 9TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1033 9TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1033 9TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1033 9TH Street offers parking.
Does 1033 9TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1033 9TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 9TH Street have a pool?
No, 1033 9TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1033 9TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1033 9TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 9TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1033 9TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 9TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1033 9TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles