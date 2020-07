Amenities

Beautiful Remodeled 1 Bed with Laundry in unit!! - Property Id: 297559



Stunning spacious top floor light bright completely remodeled 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment in the most sought after area in Santa Monica. Close to everything! Walk/run/scooter to all the best of SM from 3rd St to Montana to the beach. Small intimate 11 unit beach building with sweeping rooftop lounge. Unit also has one assigned parking space and AC. Comes only unfurnished.

No Dogs Allowed



