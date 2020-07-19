2693 Elliot St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious & Bright Single-Story Home in Great Santa Clara Neighborhood! - Beautifully Landscaped Front & Back Yards

Gardening Service Included

Separate Living and Family Rooms

Light and Bright Throughout

Eat-in Kitchen Area with Extra Cabinets/Storage Space

Kitchen with Maple Cabinetry and Bay Window

Appliances Include: Electric Stove/Oven and Built-in Dishwasher

Hardwood Flooring in Two Bedrooms and New Wood Laminate Flooring in the Kitchen

Spacious and Bright Family Room with Tile Floors, Skylight and French Doors Leading to Large Side Yard and Back Yard

Central Heat, Air Conditioning and Double Pane Windows

Spacious Master Suite with Walk-in Closet and Mirrored Door Closet

Washer/Dryer Included

Side Yard with Space to Store Small RV or Boat

Attached 2 Car Garage

3 bed (plus office or 4th bedroom)* 2 bath * 1,491 sq ft * 6,000 sq ft lot



(RLNE4848281)