All apartments in Santa Clara
Find more places like 2693 Elliot St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Clara, CA
/
2693 Elliot St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2693 Elliot St

2693 Elliott Street · (408) 354-2465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Clara
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2693 Elliott Street, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2693 Elliot St · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1491 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious & Bright Single-Story Home in Great Santa Clara Neighborhood! - Beautifully Landscaped Front & Back Yards
Gardening Service Included
Separate Living and Family Rooms
Light and Bright Throughout
Eat-in Kitchen Area with Extra Cabinets/Storage Space
Kitchen with Maple Cabinetry and Bay Window
Appliances Include: Electric Stove/Oven and Built-in Dishwasher
Hardwood Flooring in Two Bedrooms and New Wood Laminate Flooring in the Kitchen
Spacious and Bright Family Room with Tile Floors, Skylight and French Doors Leading to Large Side Yard and Back Yard
Central Heat, Air Conditioning and Double Pane Windows
Spacious Master Suite with Walk-in Closet and Mirrored Door Closet
Washer/Dryer Included
Side Yard with Space to Store Small RV or Boat
Attached 2 Car Garage
3 bed (plus office or 4th bedroom)* 2 bath * 1,491 sq ft * 6,000 sq ft lot

(RLNE4848281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2693 Elliot St have any available units?
2693 Elliot St has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 2693 Elliot St have?
Some of 2693 Elliot St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2693 Elliot St currently offering any rent specials?
2693 Elliot St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2693 Elliot St pet-friendly?
No, 2693 Elliot St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 2693 Elliot St offer parking?
Yes, 2693 Elliot St offers parking.
Does 2693 Elliot St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2693 Elliot St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2693 Elliot St have a pool?
No, 2693 Elliot St does not have a pool.
Does 2693 Elliot St have accessible units?
No, 2693 Elliot St does not have accessible units.
Does 2693 Elliot St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2693 Elliot St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2693 Elliot St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marina Playa
3500 Granada Avenue
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Alderwood Apartments
900 Pepper Tree Ln
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Hidden Lake
3375 Homestead Rd
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Mansion Grove Apartments
502 Mansion Park Dr
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Tuscany
3229 El Camino Real
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Domicilio
431 El Camino Real
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Boardwalk Apartments
3770 Flora Vista Ave
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Greenpointe Apartments
1599 Warburton Ave
Santa Clara, CA 95050

Similar Pages

Santa Clara 1 BedroomsSanta Clara 2 Bedrooms
Santa Clara Apartments with ParkingSanta Clara Pet Friendly Places
Santa Clara Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Livermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Old Quad
Rivermark Of Santa Clara

Apartments Near Colleges

Mission CollegeSanta Clara University
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity