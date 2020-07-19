2693 Elliot St

Amenities
Spacious & Bright Single-Story Home in Great Santa Clara Neighborhood! - Beautifully Landscaped Front & Back Yards
Gardening Service Included
Separate Living and Family Rooms
Light and Bright Throughout
Eat-in Kitchen Area with Extra Cabinets/Storage Space
Kitchen with Maple Cabinetry and Bay Window
Appliances Include: Electric Stove/Oven and Built-in Dishwasher
Hardwood Flooring in Two Bedrooms and New Wood Laminate Flooring in the Kitchen
Spacious and Bright Family Room with Tile Floors, Skylight and French Doors Leading to Large Side Yard and Back Yard
Central Heat, Air Conditioning and Double Pane Windows
Spacious Master Suite with Walk-in Closet and Mirrored Door Closet
Washer/Dryer Included
Side Yard with Space to Store Small RV or Boat
Attached 2 Car Garage
3 bed (plus office or 4th bedroom)* 2 bath * 1,491 sq ft * 6,000 sq ft lot
(RLNE4848281)