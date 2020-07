Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly business center car wash area dog park hot tub internet access package receiving pool table

Have you been searching for the perfect luxury apartment in Santa Clara? Well, the search is over. Welcome home to Nantucket Apartments. Inspired by the Santa Clara sunshine and our savvy and fashionable neighborhood, our high-end community offers elegant style, contemporary amenities, and the community conveniences youre looking for. Our one and two bedroom East Santa Clara apartments for rent are handcrafted to suit your active and energetic lifestyle.







We offer free WiFi in common areas so you can stay connected even when youre on the go. You can respond to emails while working up a sweat in our state-of-the-art fitness center or check your Facebook while sunbathing alongside our stunning outdoor swimming pool. Plus, with an on-site business center and dry cleaning services, you can prep for your big presentation without leaving the grounds. Come see why life is better at Nantucket Apartments.