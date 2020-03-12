811 North Minter D

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated Charming, Spacious 2BR/1BA- French Park - Property Id: 103057



Fully and newly renovated charming large 2BR/1BA (Approx. 928 Sq. Feet) in French Park of Santa Ana.



-Fully renovated with brand new double-panned windows, designer paint, brand new kitchen with granite counter and cabinets, range, blinds, designer tile all over (kitchen, living/dining rooms, shower, etc.)

-Good size kitchen with full spacious dining area

-Within walking distance from many attractions in downtown Santa Ana

-Plenty of closet space

- New Air conditioner

-Assigned/dedicated two (2) parking spaces

-Excellent new laundry facility in the building.

-Second floor, nobody lives above.

-Big size balcony

-Plenty of closet space

-Good management.

-Excellent and easy access to the Freeways and train station

- Within 100 Yards from the old beautiful historic/magnificent St. Joseph Church



The rent is $2150.00 per month

Address: 811 N Minter St, Santa Ana. Please text: 949-533-3517 or call the manager 714-673-9285 (both Spanish and English)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103057

Property Id 103057



(RLNE4744642)