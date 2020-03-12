All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

811 North Minter D

811 N Minter St · No Longer Available
Location

811 N Minter St, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Historic French Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated Charming, Spacious 2BR/1BA- French Park - Property Id: 103057

Fully and newly renovated charming large 2BR/1BA (Approx. 928 Sq. Feet) in French Park of Santa Ana.

-Fully renovated with brand new double-panned windows, designer paint, brand new kitchen with granite counter and cabinets, range, blinds, designer tile all over (kitchen, living/dining rooms, shower, etc.)
-Good size kitchen with full spacious dining area
-Within walking distance from many attractions in downtown Santa Ana
-Plenty of closet space
- New Air conditioner
-Assigned/dedicated two (2) parking spaces
-Excellent new laundry facility in the building.
-Second floor, nobody lives above.
-Big size balcony
-Plenty of closet space
-Good management.
-Excellent and easy access to the Freeways and train station
- Within 100 Yards from the old beautiful historic/magnificent St. Joseph Church

The rent is $2150.00 per month
Address: 811 N Minter St, Santa Ana. Please text: 949-533-3517 or call the manager 714-673-9285 (both Spanish and English)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103057
Property Id 103057

(RLNE4744642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 North Minter D have any available units?
811 North Minter D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 North Minter D have?
Some of 811 North Minter D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 North Minter D currently offering any rent specials?
811 North Minter D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 North Minter D pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 North Minter D is pet friendly.
Does 811 North Minter D offer parking?
Yes, 811 North Minter D offers parking.
Does 811 North Minter D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 North Minter D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 North Minter D have a pool?
No, 811 North Minter D does not have a pool.
Does 811 North Minter D have accessible units?
No, 811 North Minter D does not have accessible units.
Does 811 North Minter D have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 North Minter D does not have units with dishwashers.
