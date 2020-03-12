811 North Minter D

Amenities
Renovated Charming, Spacious 2BR/1BA- French Park - Property Id: 103057
Fully and newly renovated charming large 2BR/1BA (Approx. 928 Sq. Feet) in French Park of Santa Ana.
-Fully renovated with brand new double-panned windows, designer paint, brand new kitchen with granite counter and cabinets, range, blinds, designer tile all over (kitchen, living/dining rooms, shower, etc.)
-Good size kitchen with full spacious dining area
-Within walking distance from many attractions in downtown Santa Ana
-Plenty of closet space
- New Air conditioner
-Assigned/dedicated two (2) parking spaces
-Excellent new laundry facility in the building.
-Second floor, nobody lives above.
-Big size balcony
-Good management.
-Excellent and easy access to the Freeways and train station
- Within 100 Yards from the old beautiful historic/magnificent St. Joseph Church
The rent is $2150.00 per month
Address: 811 N Minter St, Santa Ana. Please text: 949-533-3517 or call the manager 714-673-9285 (both Spanish and English)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103057
Property Id 103057
(RLNE4744642)