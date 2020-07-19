6600 Warner Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly all utils included garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is cozy penthouse with new remodeling that is fully furnished with all utilities paid for with the rent. 55 inch HDTV, apron sink, granite counters with newly reface cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amazing Pool and Jacuzzi with weight room, pool/ping pong tables and grilling. This is a super pet friendly gated community. There is carport for parking, not a garage and the laundry is on the same floor outside of condo. Of course all sheets and towels are provided. Just bring your bags and your bike. You will love the community.