621 E Myrtle Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Upgraded 4 bedroom, 2 bath detached single family residence located in distinguished Santa Ana neighborhood. This home has been freshly painted throughout and features all brand new wood laminate flooring in the living room, hallway and one of the bedrooms. The other three over-sized bedrooms have all new carpet. The kitchen has granite counters, newer stove, built in microwave, brand new dishwasher and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Tile floors in the kitchen and dining room. Living room with fireplace. Extra detached storage room/workshop area in the back. Long driveway with plenty of parking. Spacious backyard with citrus fruit tree and new vinyl fence. Gardener included. Conveniently located near downtown and the 5, 55, 22 and 57 freeways. This home is truly turnkey.