621 E Myrtle Street
Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:25 AM

621 E Myrtle Street

621 East Myrtle Street · No Longer Available
Location

621 East Myrtle Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Eastside

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Upgraded 4 bedroom, 2 bath detached single family residence located in distinguished Santa Ana neighborhood. This home has been freshly painted throughout and features all brand new wood laminate flooring in the living room, hallway and one of the bedrooms. The other three over-sized bedrooms have all new carpet. The kitchen has granite counters, newer stove, built in microwave, brand new dishwasher and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Tile floors in the kitchen and dining room. Living room with fireplace. Extra detached storage room/workshop area in the back. Long driveway with plenty of parking. Spacious backyard with citrus fruit tree and new vinyl fence. Gardener included. Conveniently located near downtown and the 5, 55, 22 and 57 freeways. This home is truly turnkey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 E Myrtle Street have any available units?
621 E Myrtle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 E Myrtle Street have?
Some of 621 E Myrtle Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 E Myrtle Street currently offering any rent specials?
621 E Myrtle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 E Myrtle Street pet-friendly?
No, 621 E Myrtle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 621 E Myrtle Street offer parking?
Yes, 621 E Myrtle Street offers parking.
Does 621 E Myrtle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 E Myrtle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 E Myrtle Street have a pool?
No, 621 E Myrtle Street does not have a pool.
Does 621 E Myrtle Street have accessible units?
No, 621 E Myrtle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 621 E Myrtle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 E Myrtle Street has units with dishwashers.

