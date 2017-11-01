3665 Bear Street S

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

Call 714-549-7873, Susan Mercer, Seven Gables Real Estate (lic#01314445) for questions and showings. Owner wants this condo rented by March 1st. 2B/2B condo in the heart of OC with newer paint, flooring. Washer/dryer hook-ups. Relax on the patio overlooking beautiful views of the surrounding trees, greenbelts and community pool/spa. Additional highlights include A/C, fireplace and a large walk-in closet. Ideally located in the South Coast Metro area within the gated St. Albans condominium community offering resort-style living with association pools, jacuzzis, tennis courts, weight room and clubhouse. Walking distance to South Coast Plaza & Metro Pointe and close to freeways for an easy commute. World class dining & entertainment nearby with South Coast Plaza & Segerstrom Center. And the beach is just over 5 miles away!