Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
3665 Bear Street S
Last updated March 21 2020 at 3:56 AM

3665 Bear Street S

3665 Bear Street · No Longer Available
Location

3665 Bear Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704
South Coast

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Call 714-549-7873, Susan Mercer, Seven Gables Real Estate (lic#01314445) for questions and showings. Owner wants this condo rented by March 1st. 2B/2B condo in the heart of OC with newer paint, flooring. Washer/dryer hook-ups. Relax on the patio overlooking beautiful views of the surrounding trees, greenbelts and community pool/spa. Additional highlights include A/C, fireplace and a large walk-in closet. Ideally located in the South Coast Metro area within the gated St. Albans condominium community offering resort-style living with association pools, jacuzzis, tennis courts, weight room and clubhouse. Walking distance to South Coast Plaza & Metro Pointe and close to freeways for an easy commute. World class dining & entertainment nearby with South Coast Plaza & Segerstrom Center. And the beach is just over 5 miles away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3665 Bear Street S have any available units?
3665 Bear Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 3665 Bear Street S have?
Some of 3665 Bear Street S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3665 Bear Street S currently offering any rent specials?
3665 Bear Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3665 Bear Street S pet-friendly?
No, 3665 Bear Street S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 3665 Bear Street S offer parking?
No, 3665 Bear Street S does not offer parking.
Does 3665 Bear Street S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3665 Bear Street S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3665 Bear Street S have a pool?
Yes, 3665 Bear Street S has a pool.
Does 3665 Bear Street S have accessible units?
No, 3665 Bear Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 3665 Bear Street S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3665 Bear Street S has units with dishwashers.

