3640 S Bear St F

Unit F Available 06/01/19 2 Master Bedroom 2 bath Ground level condo



Ideally looking for a family with up to 4 people living inside. 3 mins walk to South Coast Plaza. This adorable ground level condo features 2 master bedrooms, one of which opens to the private patio; 2 remodeled bathrooms, mirrored closet doors, roomy eat-in kitchen with refinished cabinets and new stainless steel appliances and a living room with a marbled fireplace. All opening to a patio perfect for entertaining or relaxing and surrounded by lush landscaping and views of a tranquil stream. Washer/dryer located in storage closet on back patio. One car garage and one assigned parking space are included. Condo has a new air conditioner, new water heater and new plumbing. The community amenities include a pool and spa, which can be seen from the back patio; landscaping, water, trash, private security, conveniently located near South Coast Plaza, restaurants, shopping, entertainment and freeways.

