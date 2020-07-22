All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 3640 S Bear St F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
3640 S Bear St F
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

3640 S Bear St F

3640 S Bear St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Armstrong
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3640 S Bear St, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Armstrong

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Unit F Available 06/01/19 2 Master Bedroom 2 bath Ground level condo - Property Id: 22862

Ideally looking for a family with up to 4 people living inside. 3 mins walk to South Coast Plaza. This adorable ground level condo features 2 master bedrooms, one of which opens to the private patio; 2 remodeled bathrooms, mirrored closet doors, roomy eat-in kitchen with refinished cabinets and new stainless steel appliances and a living room with a marbled fireplace. All opening to a patio perfect for entertaining or relaxing and surrounded by lush landscaping and views of a tranquil stream. Washer/dryer located in storage closet on back patio. One car garage and one assigned parking space are included. Condo has a new air conditioner, new water heater and new plumbing. The community amenities include a pool and spa, which can be seen from the back patio; landscaping, water, trash, private security, conveniently located near South Coast Plaza, restaurants, shopping, entertainment and freeways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/22862
Property Id 22862

(RLNE4873878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 S Bear St F have any available units?
3640 S Bear St F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 3640 S Bear St F have?
Some of 3640 S Bear St F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 S Bear St F currently offering any rent specials?
3640 S Bear St F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 S Bear St F pet-friendly?
Yes, 3640 S Bear St F is pet friendly.
Does 3640 S Bear St F offer parking?
Yes, 3640 S Bear St F offers parking.
Does 3640 S Bear St F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3640 S Bear St F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 S Bear St F have a pool?
Yes, 3640 S Bear St F has a pool.
Does 3640 S Bear St F have accessible units?
No, 3640 S Bear St F does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 S Bear St F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3640 S Bear St F has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Grand VIlla Apartments Homes
1349 E Grace St
Santa Ana, CA 92701

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSanta Ana 2 Bedroom Apartments
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconiesSanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine