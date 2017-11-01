All apartments in Santa Ana
3416 S Crawford
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM

3416 S Crawford

3416 S Crawford Gln · No Longer Available
Location

3416 S Crawford Gln, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Armstrong

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Luxury Home in Armstrong Ranch community. A 24 hr guard gated located near South Coast Plaza and near the OC Performing Art Center in South Coast Metro. Featuring hardwood-like floors, marble floors, and built-in cabinetry. Gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counters, double, microwave, five burner stove, ample cabinet space plus breakfast eating area. Large formal dining area. Ideal floor plan with downstairs bedroom and full bathroom or use it as a main floor office. Loft area in between first and second floor has multiple uses. Stunning master suite retreat with oversize tub. Family room has a cozy fireplace. Large backyard with covered patio and Gazebo. Community offers a pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 S Crawford have any available units?
3416 S Crawford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 3416 S Crawford have?
Some of 3416 S Crawford's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3416 S Crawford currently offering any rent specials?
3416 S Crawford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 S Crawford pet-friendly?
No, 3416 S Crawford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 3416 S Crawford offer parking?
Yes, 3416 S Crawford offers parking.
Does 3416 S Crawford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3416 S Crawford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 S Crawford have a pool?
Yes, 3416 S Crawford has a pool.
Does 3416 S Crawford have accessible units?
No, 3416 S Crawford does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 S Crawford have units with dishwashers?
No, 3416 S Crawford does not have units with dishwashers.

