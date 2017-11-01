3416 S Crawford

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking playground pool

Luxury Home in Armstrong Ranch community. A 24 hr guard gated located near South Coast Plaza and near the OC Performing Art Center in South Coast Metro. Featuring hardwood-like floors, marble floors, and built-in cabinetry. Gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counters, double, microwave, five burner stove, ample cabinet space plus breakfast eating area. Large formal dining area. Ideal floor plan with downstairs bedroom and full bathroom or use it as a main floor office. Loft area in between first and second floor has multiple uses. Stunning master suite retreat with oversize tub. Family room has a cozy fireplace. Large backyard with covered patio and Gazebo. Community offers a pool and playground.