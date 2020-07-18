All apartments in Santa Ana
Location

3219 S Alton Ct, Santa Ana, CA 92704
South Harbor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this gorgeous, light and bright property located in a gated community. This property is perfect for any family boasting 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with fresh paint throughout. The open concept kitchen has upgraded granite counter tops, walk in pantry and a large island, perfect for entertaining. This home offers a separate laundry room upstairs for convenience as well as a large master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. The property also has ample parking with a two car garage and a large drive way. Located close by shops and freeways.

(RLNE4833681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 S Alton Ct have any available units?
3219 S Alton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 3219 S Alton Ct have?
Some of 3219 S Alton Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 S Alton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3219 S Alton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 S Alton Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3219 S Alton Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3219 S Alton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3219 S Alton Ct offers parking.
Does 3219 S Alton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3219 S Alton Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 S Alton Ct have a pool?
No, 3219 S Alton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3219 S Alton Ct have accessible units?
No, 3219 S Alton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 S Alton Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3219 S Alton Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
