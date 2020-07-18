3219 S Alton Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to this gorgeous, light and bright property located in a gated community. This property is perfect for any family boasting 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with fresh paint throughout. The open concept kitchen has upgraded granite counter tops, walk in pantry and a large island, perfect for entertaining. This home offers a separate laundry room upstairs for convenience as well as a large master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. The property also has ample parking with a two car garage and a large drive way. Located close by shops and freeways.



(RLNE4833681)