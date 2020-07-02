302 Eastside Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

REDUCED RENT and SECURITY DEPOSIT!!!

Freshly painted and new flooring throughout, this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, is a delight. Kitchen comes with large pantry, newer granite countertops, and a large double sink. The hall leading to the bedroom has ample storage and linen space.

This home also has brand new energy efficient double pane windows. You can also enjoy entertaining in your own private backyard, plus you will have one parking space in the shared garage directly in front of the home.

With no one above OR below you, this will make for very quiet living…… This home also boasts beautiful brand new landscaping planting in front of the home…… This one won’t last, so call soon for a private showings…

If you have difficulties finding parking when viewing this property:

Then please double park as close to the property as you can – leave on blinkers and put note in your car window that you are viewing the rental at 302 Eastside for approx. 20 minutes.

To schedule a viewing at your convenience, Copy this link to your browser:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/693686

Click on the “Enter Property Yourself” button at the top right side of the page & follow the instructions.

Please remember that Rently Registration is only good for ONE hour, so please log on and register right before you go the property-for the self-automated viewing. Rently Lockbox hours of operation are from 8AM-8PM, daily. Thank you.

