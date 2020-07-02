All apartments in Santa Ana
Santa Ana, CA
302 Eastside Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

302 Eastside Avenue

302 North Eastside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

302 North Eastside Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Cabrillo Park

Amenities

granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
REDUCED RENT and SECURITY DEPOSIT!!!
Freshly painted and new flooring throughout, this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, is a delight. Kitchen comes with large pantry, newer granite countertops, and a large double sink. The hall leading to the bedroom has ample storage and linen space.
This home also has brand new energy efficient double pane windows. You can also enjoy entertaining in your own private backyard, plus you will have one parking space in the shared garage directly in front of the home.
With no one above OR below you, this will make for very quiet living…… This home also boasts beautiful brand new landscaping planting in front of the home…… This one won’t last, so call soon for a private showings…
If you have difficulties finding parking when viewing this property:
Then please double park as close to the property as you can – leave on blinkers and put note in your car window that you are viewing the rental at 302 Eastside for approx. 20 minutes.
To schedule a viewing at your convenience, Copy this link to your browser:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/693686
Click on the “Enter Property Yourself” button at the top right side of the page & follow the instructions.
Please remember that Rently Registration is only good for ONE hour, so please log on and register right before you go the property-for the self-automated viewing. Rently Lockbox hours of operation are from 8AM-8PM, daily. Thank you.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Eastside Avenue have any available units?
302 Eastside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 302 Eastside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
302 Eastside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Eastside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 302 Eastside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 302 Eastside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 302 Eastside Avenue offers parking.
Does 302 Eastside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Eastside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Eastside Avenue have a pool?
No, 302 Eastside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 302 Eastside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 302 Eastside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Eastside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Eastside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Eastside Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Eastside Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

