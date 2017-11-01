All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 3 1054 W. Santa Ana Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
3 1054 W. Santa Ana Blvd
Last updated September 11 2019 at 8:49 AM

3 1054 W. Santa Ana Blvd

1054 W Santa Ana Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1054 W Santa Ana Boulevard, Santa Ana, CA 92703
Flower Park

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Enjoy the serenity of Park Downtown Apartments, LLC... Park Downtown Apartments, LLC offers you contemporary comfort, neighborhood convenience and easy access to major freeways, civic, business, cultural, and shopping centers. This centrally located neighborhood has schools, parks and a variety of shops and restaurants. Close to I-5 freeway. Controlled access gates and an elevator are two of the many important features which enhance the livability of this fine apartment community. Welcome to Park Downtown Apartments, LLC and a comfortable lifestyle in a convenient location. Freshly painted, floor wall to wall, upgraded with granite counter tops, mosaic backsplash, electric range, microwave, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Plenty of storage with large closets. Light and bright units!.
Nice apartment.

Appliances: Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, Stove.
Parking: Parking Garage
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/santa-ana-1-bed-1-bath/352/

IT490906 - IT49MC352

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 1054 W. Santa Ana Blvd have any available units?
3 1054 W. Santa Ana Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 1054 W. Santa Ana Blvd have?
Some of 3 1054 W. Santa Ana Blvd's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 1054 W. Santa Ana Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3 1054 W. Santa Ana Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 1054 W. Santa Ana Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3 1054 W. Santa Ana Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 3 1054 W. Santa Ana Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3 1054 W. Santa Ana Blvd offers parking.
Does 3 1054 W. Santa Ana Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 1054 W. Santa Ana Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 1054 W. Santa Ana Blvd have a pool?
No, 3 1054 W. Santa Ana Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3 1054 W. Santa Ana Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3 1054 W. Santa Ana Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3 1054 W. Santa Ana Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 1054 W. Santa Ana Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
1409 W. Lingan Lane
1409 West Lingan Lane
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine