Last updated March 7 2020 at 9:07 AM

2836 Augusta Way

2836 Augusta Way · No Longer Available
Location

2836 Augusta Way, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Northwest Santa Ana

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Located in the Riverglen gated community, this 5 bedroom 4 bath home is ready for occupancy. Extras include: open floor plan with losts of natural light, vaulted ceilings, multiple fireplaces, recessed lighting and Miami shutters!! The kitchen boasts all white appliances, double oven, center island, dual sinks and open to cozy breakfast nook and family room with fireplace and a built-in entertainment center. Downstairs highlight include: a formal dining room,living & family rooms (each with fireplace), full bath, individual washer/dryer room and a office (or use as a bedroom). Upstairs you will find four bedrooms, including the master bedroom. The highlight is the master bedroom that includes a double door entrance to a sitting/reading room with its own fireplace , two walk-in closets, huge bathroom equipped with sunken bath tub, separate walk-in shower and dual sinks. The back yard is just as inviting with a pool/jacuzzi for those warm days and a hearth exterior fireplace for those cold nights. Home is minutes away from several major shopping centers, schools, eateries, health facilities and with easy access to the 22, 5, & 57 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2836 Augusta Way have any available units?
2836 Augusta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2836 Augusta Way have?
Some of 2836 Augusta Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2836 Augusta Way currently offering any rent specials?
2836 Augusta Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 Augusta Way pet-friendly?
No, 2836 Augusta Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2836 Augusta Way offer parking?
Yes, 2836 Augusta Way offers parking.
Does 2836 Augusta Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2836 Augusta Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 Augusta Way have a pool?
Yes, 2836 Augusta Way has a pool.
Does 2836 Augusta Way have accessible units?
No, 2836 Augusta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 Augusta Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2836 Augusta Way has units with dishwashers.

