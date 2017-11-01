2836 Augusta Way

Amenities

Located in the Riverglen gated community, this 5 bedroom 4 bath home is ready for occupancy. Extras include: open floor plan with losts of natural light, vaulted ceilings, multiple fireplaces, recessed lighting and Miami shutters!! The kitchen boasts all white appliances, double oven, center island, dual sinks and open to cozy breakfast nook and family room with fireplace and a built-in entertainment center. Downstairs highlight include: a formal dining room,living & family rooms (each with fireplace), full bath, individual washer/dryer room and a office (or use as a bedroom). Upstairs you will find four bedrooms, including the master bedroom. The highlight is the master bedroom that includes a double door entrance to a sitting/reading room with its own fireplace , two walk-in closets, huge bathroom equipped with sunken bath tub, separate walk-in shower and dual sinks. The back yard is just as inviting with a pool/jacuzzi for those warm days and a hearth exterior fireplace for those cold nights. Home is minutes away from several major shopping centers, schools, eateries, health facilities and with easy access to the 22, 5, & 57 freeways.