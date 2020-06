2701 Olive Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

****SHORT TERM RENTAL ONLY****MIDCENTURY MODERN, CUSTOM BUILT SINGLE STORY HOME ON CUL-DE-SAC IN WALKABLE, PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP MORRISON PARK NEIGHBORHOOD. 3 BEDROOMS - THIRD BEDROOM CAN BE OFFICE OR DEN; 1-1/2 BATH. EFFICIENT, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH NEWER ELECTRIC STOVE, MICROWAVE & DISHWASHER. STUNNING PALOS VERDE STONE FIREPLACE IN LIVING/DINING ROOM WITH SLIDERS TO YARD. LARGE, PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED BACKYARD WITH GENEROUS PATIO AREA, DINING PAVILION AND BAR FOR ENTERTAINING. FRUIT TREES, SHRUBS AND PETITE LAWN MAINTAINED WEEKLY BY GARDENER (INCLUDED). TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH OPENER. CONVENIENT TO FREEWAYS, SCHOOLS & SHOPPING.