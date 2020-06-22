250 E Jeanette Lane

Amenities

This FULLY FURNISHED townhome is located in the desirable City Place community and is walking distance to local markets, dining and Main Place Mall. Located in a quiet courtyard, this unit has main level parking in a private 2-car garage with direct access, Laundry Room and an Office which can be used as a second bedroom. Next floor is the main living area with Kitchen, Living Room with Fireplace, Dining Room, Guest Bath and a Bar for entertaining guests. Up to the top floor is the Master Bedroom and Bath, a Guest 3/4 Bath and Loft overlooking the floor below. This home is in excellent condition and includes a fridge, washer and dryer and TV's! Bring your food, dishes and personals and you're all set! Call today to schedule a private showing. Owner pays HOA which covers Trash and water. Tenant to pay for electricity, gas, cable and phone.