Santa Ana, CA
2450 Bonnie Brae
Last updated March 25 2020 at 9:07 AM

2450 Bonnie Brae

Santa Ana
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

2450 Bonnie Brae, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Northwest Santa Ana

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
You have just found your new home! This absolutely charming Floral Park home is gorgeous, clean, cozy, fresh, warm and remodeled from top to bottom. It's loved by a wonderful family who is ready to pass the keys on to you for you to enjoy. Located on Bonnie Brae, one of the cutest streets within Floral Park where you'll love taking afternoon walks, this home offers it all. As you walk into the formal entry you'll note the gorgeous hardwood floors, crown molding, walls of windows and designer qualities throughout. The family room can fit any sized furniture and offers beautiful custom built-ins, a warm brick laced fireplace, windows encased with shutters and those gorgeous wood floors. Three good sized bedrooms are available with two remodeled bathrooms, you'd never know you were in an older home as it feels so new! The kitchen offers space for your informal breakfast table, and for entertaining or more formal dinners the dining room can accommodate your formal pieces. You'll love cooking in this kitchen with it's white cabinetry, ample counter space and newer stainless steel appliances to include a gas stove/oven, microwave and refrigerator (included). The laundry room is conveniently inside and even has a doggy door leading to the yard. And the yard! It's more like a park with forever views of grass and mature trees, wait until you entertain here. A 2 car garage is attached with access outdoors. Come see this lovely home now before it's too late.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 Bonnie Brae have any available units?
2450 Bonnie Brae doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2450 Bonnie Brae have?
Some of 2450 Bonnie Brae's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 Bonnie Brae currently offering any rent specials?
2450 Bonnie Brae is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 Bonnie Brae pet-friendly?
No, 2450 Bonnie Brae is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2450 Bonnie Brae offer parking?
Yes, 2450 Bonnie Brae offers parking.
Does 2450 Bonnie Brae have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2450 Bonnie Brae does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 Bonnie Brae have a pool?
No, 2450 Bonnie Brae does not have a pool.
Does 2450 Bonnie Brae have accessible units?
No, 2450 Bonnie Brae does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 Bonnie Brae have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2450 Bonnie Brae has units with dishwashers.
