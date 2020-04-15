2450 Bonnie Brae

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

You have just found your new home! This absolutely charming Floral Park home is gorgeous, clean, cozy, fresh, warm and remodeled from top to bottom. It's loved by a wonderful family who is ready to pass the keys on to you for you to enjoy. Located on Bonnie Brae, one of the cutest streets within Floral Park where you'll love taking afternoon walks, this home offers it all. As you walk into the formal entry you'll note the gorgeous hardwood floors, crown molding, walls of windows and designer qualities throughout. The family room can fit any sized furniture and offers beautiful custom built-ins, a warm brick laced fireplace, windows encased with shutters and those gorgeous wood floors. Three good sized bedrooms are available with two remodeled bathrooms, you'd never know you were in an older home as it feels so new! The kitchen offers space for your informal breakfast table, and for entertaining or more formal dinners the dining room can accommodate your formal pieces. You'll love cooking in this kitchen with it's white cabinetry, ample counter space and newer stainless steel appliances to include a gas stove/oven, microwave and refrigerator (included). The laundry room is conveniently inside and even has a doggy door leading to the yard. And the yard! It's more like a park with forever views of grass and mature trees, wait until you entertain here. A 2 car garage is attached with access outdoors. Come see this lovely home now before it's too late.