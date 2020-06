Amenities

Welcome to your new SPACIOUS and newly RENOVATED 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a nice neighborhood of Santa Ana. This apartment boasts brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the home, complete interior paint job, brand new appliances, new plumbing fixtures, window screens and blinds, newly regaled tub and sinks and more. The apartment is on the second level above the community laundry and has a 1 car garage.