215 E 15 street 18

Amenities
Park Towers - Property Id: 96723
Completely renovated apartment units, located in the heart of Santa Ana. Units features; New granite counter tops, vinyl flooring through out, new hardware and Central air and heat. The community has garage parking, 2 elevators onsite laundry and close to shopping and major freeways. Call today to schedule your tour at 714.786.1934.
Ask about waive app fees on same day applications. Restrictions apply*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/96723p
Property Id 96723
(RLNE5088376)