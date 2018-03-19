All apartments in Santa Ana
215 E 15 street 18

215 E 15th St · No Longer Available
Location

215 E 15th St, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Park Towers - Property Id: 96723

Completely renovated apartment units, located in the heart of Santa Ana. Units features; New granite counter tops, vinyl flooring through out, new hardware and Central air and heat. The community has garage parking, 2 elevators onsite laundry and close to shopping and major freeways. Call today to schedule your tour at 714.786.1934.

Ask about waive app fees on same day applications. Restrictions apply*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/96723p
Property Id 96723

(RLNE5088376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 E 15 street 18 have any available units?
215 E 15 street 18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 E 15 street 18 have?
Some of 215 E 15 street 18's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 E 15 street 18 currently offering any rent specials?
215 E 15 street 18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 E 15 street 18 pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 E 15 street 18 is pet friendly.
Does 215 E 15 street 18 offer parking?
Yes, 215 E 15 street 18 offers parking.
Does 215 E 15 street 18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 E 15 street 18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 E 15 street 18 have a pool?
No, 215 E 15 street 18 does not have a pool.
Does 215 E 15 street 18 have accessible units?
No, 215 E 15 street 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 215 E 15 street 18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 E 15 street 18 does not have units with dishwashers.
