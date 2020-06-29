All apartments in Santa Ana
209 S Birch Street

209 South Birch Street · No Longer Available
Location

209 South Birch Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Heninger Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to your new home in Santa Ana! Located on a peaceful tree-lined street, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit features a large from yard and welcoming front porch! Enter through the adorable red door into the living room. Through the living room is the bedroom, complete with a large closet. Continue on into the cute kitchen, with a gas stove/oven. A well-appointed full bathroom and laundry room are located past the kitchen. A convenient back porch leads through a central courtyard to your detached 1-car garage. Pet-friendly for single pets, on a case-by-case basis. Easy access to the 5 freeway, Downtown Santa Ana, Central Courthouse, MainPlace, and more! PLEASE NOTE: Floor Plan Sketch in Pictures not to scale- Living room leads into bedroom, must go through bedroom to enter kitchen/bathroom/laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 S Birch Street have any available units?
209 S Birch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 S Birch Street have?
Some of 209 S Birch Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 S Birch Street currently offering any rent specials?
209 S Birch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 S Birch Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 S Birch Street is pet friendly.
Does 209 S Birch Street offer parking?
Yes, 209 S Birch Street offers parking.
Does 209 S Birch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 S Birch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 S Birch Street have a pool?
No, 209 S Birch Street does not have a pool.
Does 209 S Birch Street have accessible units?
No, 209 S Birch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 209 S Birch Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 S Birch Street does not have units with dishwashers.

