209 S Birch Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage courtyard range

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to your new home in Santa Ana! Located on a peaceful tree-lined street, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit features a large from yard and welcoming front porch! Enter through the adorable red door into the living room. Through the living room is the bedroom, complete with a large closet. Continue on into the cute kitchen, with a gas stove/oven. A well-appointed full bathroom and laundry room are located past the kitchen. A convenient back porch leads through a central courtyard to your detached 1-car garage. Pet-friendly for single pets, on a case-by-case basis. Easy access to the 5 freeway, Downtown Santa Ana, Central Courthouse, MainPlace, and more! PLEASE NOTE: Floor Plan Sketch in Pictures not to scale- Living room leads into bedroom, must go through bedroom to enter kitchen/bathroom/laundry.