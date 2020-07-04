2006 W West Wind

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

South Coast Shores free standing patio home located right on the private lake with beautiful view. Very clean and in good condition. Two spacious bedrooms, large living room, Dining area, private patio and two car attached garage. Central A/C, dual pane windows, custom hardwood front door, smooth ceilings, and Kitchen includes refrigerator. HOA includes pool, spa and clubhouse on the lake. Gated neighborhood located across from South Coast Plaza, Performing Arts Center and many restaurants.



(RLNE5333865)