All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 2006 W West Wind.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
2006 W West Wind
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

2006 W West Wind

2006 W West Wind · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Armstrong
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2006 W West Wind, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Armstrong

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
South Coast Shores free standing patio home located right on the private lake with beautiful view. Very clean and in good condition. Two spacious bedrooms, large living room, Dining area, private patio and two car attached garage. Central A/C, dual pane windows, custom hardwood front door, smooth ceilings, and Kitchen includes refrigerator. HOA includes pool, spa and clubhouse on the lake. Gated neighborhood located across from South Coast Plaza, Performing Arts Center and many restaurants.

(RLNE5333865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 W West Wind have any available units?
2006 W West Wind doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2006 W West Wind have?
Some of 2006 W West Wind's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 W West Wind currently offering any rent specials?
2006 W West Wind is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 W West Wind pet-friendly?
Yes, 2006 W West Wind is pet friendly.
Does 2006 W West Wind offer parking?
Yes, 2006 W West Wind offers parking.
Does 2006 W West Wind have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2006 W West Wind offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 W West Wind have a pool?
Yes, 2006 W West Wind has a pool.
Does 2006 W West Wind have accessible units?
No, 2006 W West Wind does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 W West Wind have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2006 W West Wind has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine