One of few remaining Townhomes at Nineteen01. Boasting a clean design with a modern, yet timeless canvas, Nineteen01 is more than just a place to live, it's a lifestyle that will impress even the most discerning individuals. Inside, the apartments feature spacious floorplans with modern finishes and clean lines that refine what apartment living in Santa Ana is. The amenity areas are anything but the expected and appeal to what this burgeoning demographic craves.