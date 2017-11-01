All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 171 E City Place Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
171 E City Place Drive
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

171 E City Place Drive

171 E City Place Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

171 E City Place Dr, Santa Ana, CA 92705

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
The Lofts at City Place offers you the unique and exciting opportunity to live and work in a spectacular, modern, urban
community! Inside find soaring, lofts of glass, high-end tile floors, exposed beams and bright, new floors and bright open space.
Outside you'll find the world at your finger tips....and no need to drive! Street level offers retail and design businesses of all types.
Or walk to Main Place Mall, Mother's Market, fine dining, shopping, Hoag and St. Joseph Hospitals, Orange Circle and Downtown
SA ! Public transportation is also readily available. Easy access off 5 and 22 frwy. if you have to drive. This unit can be a 2 bed/
2.5 bath condo or use downstairs as office/business space and live in 1 bed/ 1.5 bath unit above featuring soaring ceilings, glass
walls, granite counters, high-end tile floors, stainless steel appliances and bright, open living area. Third floor is large, full bed
and full bath with huge custom closet by Closet World. There is also a full size, two car attached garage. Commercial space has a
multitude of uses and features excellent, central location for your business! The entire unit is in excellent condition and ready for
immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 E City Place Drive have any available units?
171 E City Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 171 E City Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
171 E City Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 E City Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 171 E City Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 171 E City Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 171 E City Place Drive offers parking.
Does 171 E City Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 171 E City Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 E City Place Drive have a pool?
No, 171 E City Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 171 E City Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 171 E City Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 171 E City Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 E City Place Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 171 E City Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 171 E City Place Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
1409 W. Lingan Lane
1409 West Lingan Lane
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine