171 E City Place Drive

The Lofts at City Place offers you the unique and exciting opportunity to live and work in a spectacular, modern, urban

community! Inside find soaring, lofts of glass, high-end tile floors, exposed beams and bright, new floors and bright open space.

Outside you'll find the world at your finger tips....and no need to drive! Street level offers retail and design businesses of all types.

Or walk to Main Place Mall, Mother's Market, fine dining, shopping, Hoag and St. Joseph Hospitals, Orange Circle and Downtown

SA ! Public transportation is also readily available. Easy access off 5 and 22 frwy. if you have to drive. This unit can be a 2 bed/

2.5 bath condo or use downstairs as office/business space and live in 1 bed/ 1.5 bath unit above featuring soaring ceilings, glass

walls, granite counters, high-end tile floors, stainless steel appliances and bright, open living area. Third floor is large, full bed

and full bath with huge custom closet by Closet World. There is also a full size, two car attached garage. Commercial space has a

multitude of uses and features excellent, central location for your business! The entire unit is in excellent condition and ready for

immediate occupancy.