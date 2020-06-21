All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 1356 N Spurgeon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
1356 N Spurgeon Street
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:16 AM

1356 N Spurgeon Street

1356 North Spurgeon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Downtown Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1356 North Spurgeon Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gated Community - Open floor plan - Spacious 2 bed /1 bath condo - Entry level opens to first floor kitchen/dining/living room combination. New paint and new laminated wood flooring upstairs. Central A/C. Large expanded balcony. Washer/Dryer hookup in kitchen. Master bedroom has it's own private balcony and bathroom has shower/tub, dual sinks. Association Pool and Gated subterranean Parking with two assigned spaces & storage. Close to schools, shopping, train station and freeways , College and Artists Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1356 N Spurgeon Street have any available units?
1356 N Spurgeon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1356 N Spurgeon Street have?
Some of 1356 N Spurgeon Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1356 N Spurgeon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1356 N Spurgeon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1356 N Spurgeon Street pet-friendly?
No, 1356 N Spurgeon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1356 N Spurgeon Street offer parking?
Yes, 1356 N Spurgeon Street does offer parking.
Does 1356 N Spurgeon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1356 N Spurgeon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1356 N Spurgeon Street have a pool?
Yes, 1356 N Spurgeon Street has a pool.
Does 1356 N Spurgeon Street have accessible units?
No, 1356 N Spurgeon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1356 N Spurgeon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1356 N Spurgeon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
1409 W. Lingan Lane
1409 West Lingan Lane
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine