1356 N Spurgeon Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool

Gated Community - Open floor plan - Spacious 2 bed /1 bath condo - Entry level opens to first floor kitchen/dining/living room combination. New paint and new laminated wood flooring upstairs. Central A/C. Large expanded balcony. Washer/Dryer hookup in kitchen. Master bedroom has it's own private balcony and bathroom has shower/tub, dual sinks. Association Pool and Gated subterranean Parking with two assigned spaces & storage. Close to schools, shopping, train station and freeways , College and Artists Village.