1330 Cabrillo Park Dr. #E

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool guest parking hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment Located in Santa Ana! - This spacious 974 square foot apartment is located in the beautiful city of Santa Ana! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit features a large balcony, 1 car carport space, and plenty of guest parking. As you walk inside the unit, you are greeted with plenty of large windows all throughout that will illuminate the property with plenty of natural lighting. The living room includes tile flooring, new paint, and a cozy fireplace perfect for chilly nights! As you move forward to the upgraded kitchen, you will find a built in microwave, a gas stove, dishwasher, and custom kitchen with granite counters. There is a quaint sized dining room with an elegant chandelier, a perfect place for entertaining guests! The first bedroom includes plenty of natural ligthing, and a spacious closet area. There is a hallway washroom that features a cabinet vanity sink, medicine cabinets that allows access to the shared shower and toilet. The master bedroom is very large, features a spacious walk in closet and a personal vanity area that also gives access to the shared bathroom. The home is located in a great community, near shopping centers, restaurants, parks, and much more! The community features a pool, spa, and laundry room for your convenience! Tenant responsible for water, gas, and electric. Trash included. One small dog okay, upon approval.



DRE #01197438



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5166914)