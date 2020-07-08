1310 N. Spurgeon B

Amenities
Unit B Available 05/20/20 Charming 1BR/1BA in Beautiful Building French Park - Property Id: 90959
-Charming 1BR/1BA apartment in a beautiful newly- renovated 4-unit complex in French Park area of Santa Ana.
-New double-glazed windows
-Designer two-tone paint
-New wall heater
-New bathroom/shower facilities
-A/C
-Good size kitchen with dining area that is great for serving dinner
-Recently fully renovated
-Designer tile in both the kitchen and the bathroom
-Plenty of closet space
-One dedicated parking
-Within a short walk from Artists'' Village, Original Mike's, shopping centers, downtown Santa Ana (4th street promenade) etc.
-Excellent and easy/close access to freeways and Santa Ana Train Station.
-The building is decorated with beautiful artist-designed multi-colored tiles (please see pictures)
-First Floor
Please respond by EMail, text (949-533-3517) or contact the manager (714-855-6625)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90959
Property Id 90959
(RLNE5774248)