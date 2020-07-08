1310 N. Spurgeon B

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unit B Available 05/20/20 Charming 1BR/1BA in Beautiful Building French Park - Property Id: 90959



-Charming 1BR/1BA apartment in a beautiful newly- renovated 4-unit complex in French Park area of Santa Ana.

-New double-glazed windows

-Designer two-tone paint

-New wall heater

-New bathroom/shower facilities

-A/C

-Good size kitchen with dining area that is great for serving dinner

-Recently fully renovated

-Designer tile in both the kitchen and the bathroom

-Plenty of closet space

-One dedicated parking

-Within a short walk from Artists'' Village, Original Mike's, shopping centers, downtown Santa Ana (4th street promenade) etc.

-Excellent and easy/close access to freeways and Santa Ana Train Station.

-The building is decorated with beautiful artist-designed multi-colored tiles (please see pictures)

-First Floor

Please respond by EMail, text (949-533-3517) or contact the manager (714-855-6625)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90959

(RLNE5774248)