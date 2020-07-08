All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 1310 N. Spurgeon B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
1310 N. Spurgeon B
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1310 N. Spurgeon B

1310 North Spurgeon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1310 North Spurgeon Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit B Available 05/20/20 Charming 1BR/1BA in Beautiful Building French Park - Property Id: 90959

-Charming 1BR/1BA apartment in a beautiful newly- renovated 4-unit complex in French Park area of Santa Ana.
-New double-glazed windows
-Designer two-tone paint
-New wall heater
-New bathroom/shower facilities
-A/C
-Good size kitchen with dining area that is great for serving dinner
-Recently fully renovated
-Designer tile in both the kitchen and the bathroom
-Plenty of closet space
-One dedicated parking
-Within a short walk from Artists'' Village, Original Mike's, shopping centers, downtown Santa Ana (4th street promenade) etc.
-Excellent and easy/close access to freeways and Santa Ana Train Station.
-The building is decorated with beautiful artist-designed multi-colored tiles (please see pictures)
-First Floor
Please respond by EMail, text (949-533-3517) or contact the manager (714-855-6625)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90959
Property Id 90959

(RLNE5774248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 N. Spurgeon B have any available units?
1310 N. Spurgeon B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 N. Spurgeon B have?
Some of 1310 N. Spurgeon B's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 N. Spurgeon B currently offering any rent specials?
1310 N. Spurgeon B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 N. Spurgeon B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 N. Spurgeon B is pet friendly.
Does 1310 N. Spurgeon B offer parking?
Yes, 1310 N. Spurgeon B offers parking.
Does 1310 N. Spurgeon B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 N. Spurgeon B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 N. Spurgeon B have a pool?
No, 1310 N. Spurgeon B does not have a pool.
Does 1310 N. Spurgeon B have accessible units?
No, 1310 N. Spurgeon B does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 N. Spurgeon B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 N. Spurgeon B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Latitude Apartments
15314 Gault St
Santa Ana, CA 91406
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine