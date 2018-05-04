All apartments in Santa Ana
1030 S Orange Avenue

1030 South Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1030 South Orange Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Eastside

Amenities

Adorable 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in the heart of Santa Ana just minutes from the hip and trendy 4th Street Corridor. Wood and tile floors, newer central AC/Heat with "smart" thermostat, washer and dryer, new sprinkler system, large 2 car garage with an additional space for parking in rear of yard are just some of the features this home has to offer. Lush and peaceful landscaped yard perfect for entertaining surrounded by new fencing creating great privacy. Papaya, Guava and Avocado trees are some of the more natural treasures that make this home fun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 S Orange Avenue have any available units?
1030 S Orange Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 1030 S Orange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1030 S Orange Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 S Orange Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1030 S Orange Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1030 S Orange Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1030 S Orange Avenue offers parking.
Does 1030 S Orange Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1030 S Orange Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 S Orange Avenue have a pool?
No, 1030 S Orange Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1030 S Orange Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1030 S Orange Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 S Orange Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 S Orange Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 S Orange Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1030 S Orange Avenue has units with air conditioning.
