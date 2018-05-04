1030 S Orange Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in the heart of Santa Ana just minutes from the hip and trendy 4th Street Corridor. Wood and tile floors, newer central AC/Heat with "smart" thermostat, washer and dryer, new sprinkler system, large 2 car garage with an additional space for parking in rear of yard are just some of the features this home has to offer. Lush and peaceful landscaped yard perfect for entertaining surrounded by new fencing creating great privacy. Papaya, Guava and Avocado trees are some of the more natural treasures that make this home fun!