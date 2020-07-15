12 Studio Apartments for rent in Dublin, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
16 Units Available
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,234
655 sqft
Situated between I-580 and Dublin Blvd. Luxury apartments feature designer kitchen appliances, a fireplace, walk-in closets and additional storage. Stylish community offers a clubhouse, a courtyard and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
28 Units Available
Downtown Dublin
Aster
6775 Golden Gate Dr, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,122
603 sqft
Convenient to I-580, I-680, and BART for easy access to the entire Bay Area. Modern units with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and well-equipped gourmet kitchens. Residents can enjoy the fitness center and community gardens.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,045
641 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
Results within 1 mile of Dublin
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
23 Units Available
Stoneridge
6250 Stoneridge Mall Rd, Pleasanton, CA
Studio
$1,790
525 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings and large windows. Gourmet kitchens with designer touches. In-home washer and dryer. Community has a racquetball court, tennis court, pool and hot tub.
Results within 5 miles of Dublin
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
12 Units Available
Dougherty Hills
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,787
436 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Results within 10 miles of Dublin
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
13 Units Available
Parkside
1501 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
Studio
$1,708
410 sqft
Near Highway 880 and 680. This smoke-free community is near Fremont Hub Shopping Center. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,940
518 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Northgate
Northgate Savoy
34077 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,950
501 sqft
Located close to Northgate Community Park, shopping and schools. Units come with vertical blinds, ceiling fans and cable hookups. Community includes on-site laundry, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
$
17 Units Available
Parkmont
Camden Village
38000 Camden St, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,950
517 sqft
Camden Village is a comfortable community that offers amenities like a pool and gym. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, microwaves and refrigerators.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
9 Units Available
Harder-Tennyson
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,815
524 sqft
Convenient to I-880. Studios, lofts and flats in a property with an open-air hot tub, outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness facility and reserved parking. Built-in bookcases and vaulted ceilings in select homes.

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 01:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
22650 Main Street
22650 Main Street, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,925
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22650 Main Street in Hayward. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 2

Last updated July 14 at 01:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashland
1610 Mono Avenue
1610 Mono Avenue, Ashland, CA
Studio
$1,695
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1610 Mono Avenue in Ashland. View photos, descriptions and more!

July 2020 Dublin Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dublin Rent Report. Dublin rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dublin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Dublin rents decline sharply over the past month

Dublin rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 2.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dublin stand at $3,026 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,801 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Dublin's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Dublin over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents fell 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Dublin

    As rents have fallen significantly in Dublin, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Dublin is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Dublin's median two-bedroom rent of $3,801 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Dublin fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Dublin than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Dublin is nearly three-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

