Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage key fob access lobby media room accessible garage 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard guest parking nest technology online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Located in downtown San Jose, Aura will offer luxury for lease residences walking distance to great dining, transit, adjacent to freeways, parks, museums and theaters including San Pedro Square Market, San Jose Museum of Art, Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose, San Jose State University, Japanese Friendship Garden, Tech Museum of Innovation, and the California Theatre.



Aura will offer a Cafe on the first floor. Also featured, a Grand Lobby with smart mailboxes to accommodate packages from Amazon, an Indoor and Outdoor Community Room, Fitness Room with personalized programming and a Dog Park.