Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym parking playground bbq/grill media room yoga

88 Bush St., #2118 Available 07/10/20 Beautiful, Bright 1 Bed / 1 1/2 Bath Loft at Plant 51 - Built nearly a century ago, the historic Plant 51 cannery has been reborn as a new residential community of lofts and flats. Plant 51 features a contemporary collection of living spaces and outdoor experiences that bring together beautiful design, unique character and an honest-to-goodness neighborhood. From the lushly landscaped courtyards that feature tranquil water features, to the plentiful open-air dining and gathering spots, to the cozy outdoor fire pit, Plant 51 is an oasis in the heart of Silicon Valley and downtown San Jose.



This lovely loft has 1 bedroom and 1 1/2 bathrooms in 841 square feet of space. When you enter the condo, you are met with an open floor plan with a balcony and tall, expansive windows that let in tons of natural light. The modern kitchen features granite countertops, imported European cabinetry with soft-close drawers, polished chrome fixtures and faucets, and stainless steel appliances. You’ll find a large half bathroom on the first level, as well as full-sized washer and dryer. The second floor loft bedroom suite is carpeted and features a full bathroom with tile floor, granite counter, and tub/shower combo.



Plant 51 is a secured building with secured parking. This unit comes with 1 dedicated parking space. Besides all the outdoor features, which also includes a large BBQ area with wet bar, there is the Boiler Room, an original two-story brick warehouse space that has been converted into a modern gym with state-of-the-art fitness and cardio equipment. This space is where the original boilers that powered the cannery once resided, giving it the character of a true warehouse that will inspire any workout. Housed within the Boiler Room is a fitness studio, perfect for yoga and stretching. Overlooking the Boiler Room and opening onto the courtyard is the Mezzanine Lounge, a unique indoor gathering space that acts as the hub of the community. Another unique feature of Plant 51 is The Bicycle Kitchen, which is a dedicated room for resident’s bikes, with everything you need to store, repair and maintain your ride.



Just steps from Plant 51 is Cahill Park, a 3.7 acre green space with playgrounds, a basketball court, and plenty of grass to enjoy a game of catch or a quiet picnic. Transportation options are plentiful, with Caltrain and VTA Light Rail in your backyard. At the end of Bush Street you'll find a new Whole Foods Market & Brewery. And downtown San Jose beckons from just a few blocks away. Enjoy a nice stroll to plentiful restaurants, bars, theaters, special events, and concerts and sports at the San Jose Arena.



Everything you need to enjoy your Silicon Valley lifestyle is minutes away from Plant 51. And when you feel the need to get away from it all, your oasis is your backyard. Welcome home.



©2020 Silicon Valley Residential Realty, Inc.

dba Silicon Valley Lofts & Condos, CA BRE #01763046



Rental guidelines:

• 3.5 x verifiable monthly income to rent ratio

• Minimum 650 FICO score (applies to each applicant)

• Income verification and government issued picture id required along with application

• No co-signors or guarantors

• Tenant must carry tenant liability insurance

• Sorry, no pets

• Holding deposit: 50% of full security deposit is due within 24 hours of application approval to hold property. Balance of deposit and first month’s rent (pro-rated if move in date other than the 1st) is due at lease signing, or within 10 days of paying the holding deposit, whichever comes first.

• Utilities included in rent: Water and garbage. Tenant will need to set up own PG&E account



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3711178)