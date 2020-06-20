All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

88 Bush St., #2118

88 Bush St · (408) 297-5638
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

88 Bush St, San Jose, CA 95126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 88 Bush St., #2118 · Avail. Jul 10

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 841 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
media room
yoga
88 Bush St., #2118 Available 07/10/20 Beautiful, Bright 1 Bed / 1 1/2 Bath Loft at Plant 51 - Built nearly a century ago, the historic Plant 51 cannery has been reborn as a new residential community of lofts and flats. Plant 51 features a contemporary collection of living spaces and outdoor experiences that bring together beautiful design, unique character and an honest-to-goodness neighborhood. From the lushly landscaped courtyards that feature tranquil water features, to the plentiful open-air dining and gathering spots, to the cozy outdoor fire pit, Plant 51 is an oasis in the heart of Silicon Valley and downtown San Jose.

This lovely loft has 1 bedroom and 1 1/2 bathrooms in 841 square feet of space. When you enter the condo, you are met with an open floor plan with a balcony and tall, expansive windows that let in tons of natural light. The modern kitchen features granite countertops, imported European cabinetry with soft-close drawers, polished chrome fixtures and faucets, and stainless steel appliances. You’ll find a large half bathroom on the first level, as well as full-sized washer and dryer. The second floor loft bedroom suite is carpeted and features a full bathroom with tile floor, granite counter, and tub/shower combo.

Plant 51 is a secured building with secured parking. This unit comes with 1 dedicated parking space. Besides all the outdoor features, which also includes a large BBQ area with wet bar, there is the Boiler Room, an original two-story brick warehouse space that has been converted into a modern gym with state-of-the-art fitness and cardio equipment. This space is where the original boilers that powered the cannery once resided, giving it the character of a true warehouse that will inspire any workout. Housed within the Boiler Room is a fitness studio, perfect for yoga and stretching. Overlooking the Boiler Room and opening onto the courtyard is the Mezzanine Lounge, a unique indoor gathering space that acts as the hub of the community. Another unique feature of Plant 51 is The Bicycle Kitchen, which is a dedicated room for resident’s bikes, with everything you need to store, repair and maintain your ride.

Just steps from Plant 51 is Cahill Park, a 3.7 acre green space with playgrounds, a basketball court, and plenty of grass to enjoy a game of catch or a quiet picnic. Transportation options are plentiful, with Caltrain and VTA Light Rail in your backyard. At the end of Bush Street you'll find a new Whole Foods Market & Brewery. And downtown San Jose beckons from just a few blocks away. Enjoy a nice stroll to plentiful restaurants, bars, theaters, special events, and concerts and sports at the San Jose Arena.

Everything you need to enjoy your Silicon Valley lifestyle is minutes away from Plant 51. And when you feel the need to get away from it all, your oasis is your backyard. Welcome home.

©2020 Silicon Valley Residential Realty, Inc.
dba Silicon Valley Lofts & Condos, CA BRE #01763046

Rental guidelines:
• 3.5 x verifiable monthly income to rent ratio
• Minimum 650 FICO score (applies to each applicant)
• Income verification and government issued picture id required along with application
• No co-signors or guarantors
• Tenant must carry tenant liability insurance
• Sorry, no pets
• Holding deposit: 50% of full security deposit is due within 24 hours of application approval to hold property. Balance of deposit and first month’s rent (pro-rated if move in date other than the 1st) is due at lease signing, or within 10 days of paying the holding deposit, whichever comes first.
• Utilities included in rent: Water and garbage. Tenant will need to set up own PG&E account

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3711178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Bush St., #2118 have any available units?
88 Bush St., #2118 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 Bush St., #2118 have?
Some of 88 Bush St., #2118's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Bush St., #2118 currently offering any rent specials?
88 Bush St., #2118 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Bush St., #2118 pet-friendly?
No, 88 Bush St., #2118 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 88 Bush St., #2118 offer parking?
Yes, 88 Bush St., #2118 does offer parking.
Does 88 Bush St., #2118 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 Bush St., #2118 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Bush St., #2118 have a pool?
No, 88 Bush St., #2118 does not have a pool.
Does 88 Bush St., #2118 have accessible units?
No, 88 Bush St., #2118 does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Bush St., #2118 have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Bush St., #2118 does not have units with dishwashers.
