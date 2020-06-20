All apartments in San Jose
856 Palm St

856 Palm Street · (408) 626-4800
Location

856 Palm Street, San Jose, CA 95110
Washington-Guadalupe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 856 Palm St · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
856 Palm Street, #1, San Jose, 3 bedroom 2 bath house close to downtown - This home is minutes away from downtown San Jose, light rail, highway 87 and 280, restaurants, schools and shopping.

Kitchen offers granite counters, breakfast bar, and stainless-steel appliances. This home has laminate flooring throughout!

Also comes with washer and dryer. No A/C

NO SMOKING and NO PETS

Rent $2,900 per month
$2,900 security deposit

Tenant pays for all utilities: $160/month (Water, Garbage & PG&E)

Lease term 1 year.

Home is currently tenant occupied and will be available around June 15th. Property will be shown by appointment only. Please email for showing or contact our office for application process or any general questions.

Bob@atobpropertymanagement.com
408-626-4800

BRE#01264949

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4042838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 856 Palm St have any available units?
856 Palm St has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
Is 856 Palm St currently offering any rent specials?
856 Palm St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 Palm St pet-friendly?
No, 856 Palm St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 856 Palm St offer parking?
No, 856 Palm St does not offer parking.
Does 856 Palm St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 856 Palm St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 Palm St have a pool?
No, 856 Palm St does not have a pool.
Does 856 Palm St have accessible units?
No, 856 Palm St does not have accessible units.
Does 856 Palm St have units with dishwashers?
No, 856 Palm St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 856 Palm St have units with air conditioning?
No, 856 Palm St does not have units with air conditioning.
