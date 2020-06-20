856 Palm St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

856 Palm Street, #1, San Jose, 3 bedroom 2 bath house close to downtown - This home is minutes away from downtown San Jose, light rail, highway 87 and 280, restaurants, schools and shopping.



Kitchen offers granite counters, breakfast bar, and stainless-steel appliances. This home has laminate flooring throughout!



Also comes with washer and dryer. No A/C



NO SMOKING and NO PETS



Rent $2,900 per month

$2,900 security deposit



Tenant pays for all utilities: $160/month (Water, Garbage & PG&E)



Lease term 1 year.



Home is currently tenant occupied and will be available around June 15th. Property will be shown by appointment only. Please email for showing or contact our office for application process or any general questions.



Bob@atobpropertymanagement.com

408-626-4800



BRE#01264949



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4042838)